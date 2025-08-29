FiberOne Broadband Announces Major Infrastructural and Customer Experience Upgrade to Deliver Next-Generation FTTH Experience

FiberOne Broadband, Nigeria’s leading Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) internet provider, has announced the commencement of a major infrastructure and customer experience upgrade that will redefine home and business connectivity across its coverage areas thereby setting a new benchmark for broadband excellence in the country.

The upgrade, which represents a significant investment in next-generation technology and service innovation, will deliver faster speeds, greater reliability, and a superior digital experience for FiberOne’s growing base of subscribers and this is set to be delivered in phases over the next 15 months and to be completed by October 2026. This upgrade, will focus on two key areas:

1) Last-Mile FTTH Infrastructure Enhancement – FiberOne will deploy next-generation XGSPON fiber technology to improve speed, reliability, and scalability, preparing its network for future demands such as smart homes, 4K/8K streaming, cloud services, and the digital economy.

2) Customer Experience Upgrade – In addition to network improvements, FiberOne will introduce new digital self-service tools, proactive support systems, and enhanced service packages designed to give customers more control, service restoration visibility, enhanced communications systems and a new loyalty reward structure

This upgrade is about preparing our customers for the future of digital connectivity, said Lanre Ore, CEO of FiberOne Broadband. We are not only strengthening our last-mile fiber infrastructure but also transforming the overall customer experience, ensuring our users enjoy the fastest, most reliable internet in Nigeria with world-class service support. He also stated that “This infrastructure and customer experience upgrade marks a major milestone in our commitment to delivering world-class broadband services to homes and businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The phased rollout will begin in Lagos, before expanding to Abuja, Port Harcourt, and other key cities. Customers will be notified in advance as each phase of the upgrade reaches their area, ensuring a seamless transition with minimal disruption.

FiberOne Broadband has consistently led innovation in the Nigerian FTTH space, serving over 38,000 active customers and expanding coverage across major cities. This new upgrade reaffirms the company’s commitment to powering homes, businesses, and communities with future-ready broadband solutions.

About FiberOne Broadband