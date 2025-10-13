Elegushi Welcomes Kyma: A World-Class Beach Experience in the Heart of Lagos

On November 2nd, 2025, Lagos will welcome a new jewel on its shoreline with the opening of Kyma Beach Club at Elegushi, a sanctuary that mirrors the allure of global lifestyle destinations like Ibiza while capturing the unique rhythm of the ocean and spirit of Lagos.

Kyma was conceived as an urban escape, a place where the ocean’s rhythm sets the tone for both serenity and celebration. Its vision is simple: To create a beachfront playground for those who seek to unwind, connect, and experience Lagos at its most vibrant.

The beach club combines a blend of world-class amenities, creating a true multisensory escape. Guests can indulge in elegant beachfront dining with sweeping Atlantic views, retreat to private casitas and plush beach beds, or dive into the infinity splash pool, perfect for cooling off or igniting the vibe. At its core is a signature wellness sanctuary offering bespoke treatments, yoga, and mind-body rituals, while a state-of-the-art DJ booth and daily live sets turn the shoreline into an unforgettable stage. From sunrise yoga to curated experiences, every visit to Kyma becomes a story worth telling.

Adding to its offering is LYA, Kyma’s signature restaurant. LYA will offer guests an elevated culinary experience ahead of Kyma’s exclusive launch.

Kyma’s official grand opening takes place on November 2nd, 2025, The evening will feature electrifying performances by Tobi Peter, Smeez & DAN, Baggio, Oluwabruce, Ayizan, Onyebuchi, and Emma Drumz, with L.A.X as the guest artist, setting the tone for an unforgettable celebration of sound, style, and sophistication.

“Kyma was created as a canvas where people can truly live, where wellness, entertainment, and indulgence meet seamlessly on the Lagos shoreline. Our goal is to redefine what it means to experience a beach club in Africa,” said Bayo Lion Adedeji .

The highly anticipated launch at Elegushi will mark a new era for Lagos’ hospitality scene. With its world-class design, immersive programming, and carefully curated guest experiences.

Booking Information

Call to unlock your Experience: Call our dedicated booking number at +234 906 202 8866 and our team will guide you through. Or visit our website on http://www.Kymabeachlagos.com

For media inquiries and press access contact Hosa at 2348182075911 or email eghosa.oyegun@roberttaylormedia.com

About Kyma Beach Club

Kyma Beach Club is a premium lifestyle destination located in Elegushi, Lagos. Offering a unique blend of fine dining, wellness, entertainment, and luxury hospitality, Kyma is designed to be both an escape and a gathering place for Lagos’ cosmopolitan community and global visitors.

