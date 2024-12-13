Tomike Adeoye, AXA Mansard CCO, Rashidat Adebisi open up on finding womanity at AXA’s ‘She Is In Charge Mixer’

When it comes to brands that are dedicated to empowering and uplifting young people, especially women, AXA Mansard stands as a shining example.

The latest proof of AXA’s commitment is its 2024 She Is In Charge Mixer - , one of the company’s pillars of #InclusiveProtection for women across socio-economic strata.

At the heart of the evening were two extraordinary women: Tomike Adeoye, the celebrated media influencer, and Rashidat Adebisi, the Chief Client Officer of AXA Mansard, who both left everyone in the room feeling empowered and ready to take on the world with their insights on the theme of the event: “Finding Your Womanity: Purpose, Passion, and Impact.”

Adeoye, affectionately known as "Ölori Ebi," shared her journey of carving out a niche in the media industry. Her story of resilience, adaptability, and staying authentic in a fast-paced world captivated the audience.

Adebisi’s insights on overcoming societal challenges and rising through the ranks are worth the bookmark of anyone setting goals for the new year. She emphasized the importance of perseverance, mentorship, and investing in oneself.

“To be successful, you need to make intentional efforts in investing in yourself and continually growing. It is in that growth that you will be able to take on bigger opportunities” she said

According to Adebola Surakat, Chief Marketing Officer, AXA Mansard Plc, “She Is In Charge will continue to serve as a guide to women in our quest to becoming independent, fulfilled, and successful in every aspect of our lives”.

The programme has featured other leading women like Lara Yeku, the Head HR, Food Commercial Division at Flour Mills, Ifeoma Chuks Adizie, Executive Director of Commercials at CAPS PLC and Adebola Surakat, the Chief Marketing Officer at AXA Mansard PLC, among others.

_---_