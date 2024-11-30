realme C61 launches in Nigeria with ‘Hard to Break’ durability & largest storage capacity

Youth-favourite smartphone brand realme has launched its all-new realme C61 with the tagline "Hard to Break", offering ultimate durability and superior performance in this segment.

The device features anti-drop protection, water splash resistance and Rainwater Smart Touch capability that ensures unparalleled longevity and reliability.

The IP54 rating of realme C61 ensures that the device withstands dust, water splashes, and everyday wear and tear, ensuring reliable performance in diverse environments.

Alongside its robust build quality, the device features 24GB RAM (8GB+16GB Dynamic RAM) and 256GB of expandable internal storage.

The realme C61 also enables rapid app launches, smooth multitasking, and improved background app retention. Its powerful 5000mAh battery provides all-day power, effortlessly lasting through two full days of use on a single charge.

The 50MP AI camera of realme C61 comes with two new filters - Cinematic and Crisp.

The ultra-slim profile, high-quality materials, and innovative manufacturing techniques make realme C61 a fashion statement, perfect for long-term mobile gaming and everyday use. The realme C61 comes in two stunning colours: Sparkle Gold and Dark Green.

The realme C61 is not just a smartphone; it’s a leap forward in user experience. Powered by the AI Boost Engine, this device seamlessly adapts to your usage patterns, ensuring smooth performance whether you're multitasking, gaming, or navigating apps.

With innovative Air Gestures, the C61 allows for touchless interactions, making it easier to control your phone without physically touching it—ideal for situations where convenience is key. The Dynamic Button allows you to personalise physical interactions, making your device truly your own.

Plus, AI Noise Reduction uses cutting-edge algorithms to filter out background noise, ensuring crystal-clear audio even in noisy environments.

Experience the future of smartphones with the realme C61 where durability, performance, and style converge to create an unparalleled user experience.

