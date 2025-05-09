New tax laws signal brighter future for Nigeria — Analyst

Nigeria’s Senate has passed four major tax reform bills, which are being described as the most significant overhaul of the country’s tax system in decades.

Tax analyst Arabinrin Aderonke Atoyebi hailed the move as a significant step toward a sustainable and inclusive economy.

“For years, Nigeria’s tax system has been a source of frustration, something we all got used to criticising.

“Truthfully, it was not just tax. From electricity to education to healthcare, we have long complained about the failure of government systems,” Atoyebi stated

The tax bills

The newly approved bills – the Nigeria Tax Bill 2024, Nigeria Tax Administration (Procedure) Bill 2024, Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Bill 2024, and the Joint Tax Board (Establishment) Bill 2024 – aim to modernise tax administration, reduce Nigeria’s reliance on oil revenue, and empower states to grow economically.

According to Atoyebi, the reforms reflect the vision of President Bola Tinubu, who, she said, recognised that “to truly rebuild Nigeria, we needed a tax system that would create sustainable revenue, spread the burden fairly, and give every Nigerian… a reason to trust government again.”

One of the reforms' most anticipated features is the new Value Added Tax (VAT) sharing formula. Under the new structure, 50% of VAT revenue will be shared equally among all states, 20% based on population, and 30% according to actual consumption.

“It’s a formula designed to balance fairness with performance, giving each state a stake while also encouraging economic activity and good governance,” Atoyebi explained.

Importantly, the Senate chose to maintain the VAT rate at 7.5%, resisting calls to raise it.

“For Nigerians, that means no new burden added to goods and services,” she said.

Our bill will impact several agencies

The bills also ensure the continued funding of strategic development agencies, including TETFUND, NASENI, and NITDA—organisations that support education, engineering, and innovation.

Another highlight of the reforms is the transformation of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) into the Nigeria Revenue Service.

Atoyebi noted that this is “not just a name change,” but a coordinated effort to improve tax transparency and support revenue generation at all levels of government.

She commended Dr Zacch Adedeji, the Executive Chairman of FIRS, for driving the reforms and leading the agency's redesign.

“If anyone has earned respect in this space, it is him. His work shows that reforms are possible when people in charge are ready to do better,” Atoyebi said

Legislative synergy for bill implementation

After the bills are passed, the next phase is harmonisation, in which the Senate and House of Representatives align any differences in their respective versions.

Once harmonised, the bills will be forwarded to the President for assent and then published in the official gazette.

“This is the Renewed Hope Nigerians have been waiting for. The changes are here; these reforms give us the chance to do things right,” Atoyebi concluded