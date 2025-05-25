FG approves dredging of Lekki Port to boost trade

The Federal Government has approved deepening the Lekki Deep Seaport channel from its current depth of 16.5 metres to 17 metres, with a long-term target of 19 metres, in a move to enhance Nigeria’s maritime competitiveness.

Speaking during his first official visit to the port over the weekend, Abubakar Dantsoho, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), announced that the dredging will be carried out in partnership with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC).

“This is something we've been working on for almost three years. Finally, we give God the glory that it has happened.

“It’s a clear indication of how serious and supportive we are when it comes to Lekki Port,” Dantsoho said.

He praised the port’s increasing throughput and its capacity to berth super post-panamax vessels, saying it has become a “game-changer for Nigeria’s export competitiveness, especially in agro-allied products.”

With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) gaining traction, the NPA boss urged Lekki Port to expand its transhipment capacity to landlocked neighbouring countries, citing the port’s efficiency in cargo and vessel turnaround as a major advantage.

On digitalisation, Dantsoho commended the port’s advanced technology, noting it is well-positioned to integrate into the National Single Window system.

“Lekki Port is up to date with the technologies, and we are very happy about that,” he said.

Addressing a request for reduced ship dues, Dantsoho noted the dollarized cost of critical port infrastructure.

However, he suggested future reductions could be possible once full automation boosts revenue: “When 95 per cent of port processes become paperless, revenue will triple… at that point, NPA will look at reducing Ship Dues.”

Lekki Port Managing Director Wang Qiang called for further policy support, including tariff adjustments, 24/7 pilotage services, and lower dues for large vessels.