CampusLabs: Nigerian student entrepreneurs shine at UI

Campus-based startups took centre stage on April 13 at the University of Ibadan as CampusLabs hosted a vibrant Demo Day to mark the end of its four-week student accelerator program.

Designed to tackle the toughest challenges student founders face, the event drew virtual and in-person participants from across Nigeria and beyond.

The accelerator combined three weeks of virtual learning with a one-week residency, giving students tools to refine their business ideas, build execution strategies, and access mentorship from experienced innovators and investors.

“This is not just a program, it is a movement to turn campuses into startup hubs across emerging markets.

“We are eliminating infrastructure gaps and unlocking potential that has been overlooked for too long,” said Emeka Ossai, founder of CampusLabs.

The Demo Day featured startup pitches from students across Nigerian universities. Among them was Uwagboe Oghosa Jane, founder of Locoomo, a logistics startup targeting delivery costs through flexible services.

“CampusLabs took us out of our delusions and fairytales of what it takes to build. I’ll forever be grateful,” Jane said.

Student entrepreneurs get US backing

The program also drew international attention as Amanda Roach-Brown, Deputy Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, praised the accelerator as a “valuable contributor to U.S.-Nigeria innovation ties.”

Neeraj Mehta, former CEO of GE Capital, told the students: “University-driven innovation can be a gateway to economic transformation.”

Other featured ventures included PlastiBuild Creative Solutions Limited, which transforms waste into tech-enabled products, and ScholX, an academic platform led by Anolue Chibuikem of Babcock University.

“The program gave us structure, strategic insight, and mentorship to scale faster,” Chibuikem said.

A panel of mentors provided feedback, including Ayomide Onasanya of Acumen Digital and Linda Hartsock from Syracuse University, who emphasised how student-led ventures can reshape local economies.

Filip Sasic, founder of Entrepreneurs for Global Change and one of the lead mentors, praised the cohort as “highly promising,” while Covenant Odele, president of the University of Ibadan Student Union, called for more such opportunities.

“We can already see the impact of the last edition on our startups,” he said.

Ossai closed with an ambitious announcement: “We are working on launching the first innovation center on campus soon — the first of 100 we plan to build in underserved areas.”