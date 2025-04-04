Credit Direct pivots to full digital finance with new suite of fintech products

Nigerian lender unveils innovative digital finance solutions at "This is Credit Direct" event - a product demo.

Credit Direct, a leading Nigerian financial services company, announced a strategic pivot from lending to a comprehensive digital finance company with the launch of several innovative fintech products. At its "This is Credit Direct" product demo event in Lagos on March 29, the company unveiled digital offerings targeting retail investments, payments for individuals and businesses, and a Buy Now, Pay Later solution for merchants and individuals.

L-R: Gbadebo Adeleke- Head, Enterprise Projects and Paramilitary Business, Credit Direct; Faith Ojeiku Head, Embedded Finance, Credit Direct; Kabir Karim - Head, Federal Business, Credit Direct; Femi Mogaji Head, State Business, Credit Direct; Gboyega Adelowore- Chief Risk Officer, Credit Direct; Godwin Clark Head, Digital Personal Loans, Credit Direct; Anita Okonji- Finance Controller, Credit Direct; Chukwuma Nwanze, MD/CEO, Credit Direct; Abiodun Adigun, Chief Marketing Officer, Credit Direct; Linda Apesin, Head, Customer Experience & Operations, Credit Direct; and Nifemi Oluboyede, Chief Product Officer, Credit Direct.

The company, which has historically operated as a lender for 18 years, is now positioning itself as a digital-first financial technology company that provides financial access through multiple channels, including mobile and web app, USSD, API links for their Buy Now, Pay Later Solution on merchant sites, WhatsApp, and AI intelligence.

The new product lineup includes the Credit Direct Mobile App, an all-in-one platform where customers can pay, invest, and grow their finances with an interest-earning wallet that grows money daily with no restrictions on fund access. CLARA serves as an intelligent Credit, Lifestyle, and Revenue Assistant powered by AI that simplifies users' financial lives. Credit Direct Checkout provides Nigeria's first truly digital Buy Now, Pay Later platform designed for merchants and trusted by customers. Yield by Credit Direct offers an end-to-end digital wealth creation platform for individuals and businesses where money grows daily.

The product launch represents the culmination of a deliberate digital transformation strategy that began in 2022. In just three years, Credit Direct has increased its revenue from ₦1.6 million per hour to over ₦9 million per hour, while expanding its market share from 18% to 30% of Nigeria's Consumer Lending Industry.