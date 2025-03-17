Best Crypto To Buy Now By Their 90-Day Performance - Top Cryptos For Investment Amidst a Volatile Market (LuckHunter To Nearly Grow by 400%)

The cryptocurrency market has always been known for its price swings, but the past 90 days have been particularly eventful. Major macroeconomic factors, regulatory shifts, and technological advancements have led to rapid price changes across various digital assets. While some cryptos have struggled to maintain value, others have surged significantly, offering lucrative opportunities for investors.

Tracking 90-day performance trends is crucial for identifying which cryptocurrencies are gaining momentum. Short-term rallies often indicate strong investor sentiment, upcoming developments, or increasing adoption. By analyzing this data, investors can make more informed decisions about where to allocate their funds in an ever-changing market.

Among the standout projects, LuckHunter (LHUNT) has witnessed a surge in demand. Despite not being listed yet, LHUNT is gaining traction due to its metaverse gaming ecosystem, staking rewards, and real-world token utility.

With analysts predicting a 400% price increase, LHUNT is emerging as a strong contender in the evolving crypto landscape. This article will explore why 90-day performance trends matter and highlight the best-performing cryptocurrencies, including LHUNT, that could offer high-growth potential in the coming months.

Why 90-Day Performance Matters?

In the fast-moving cryptocurrency market, short-term performance is often a strong indicator of investor sentiment, liquidity, and upcoming trends. The 90-day timeframe provides valuable insights into whether a cryptocurrency is gaining or losing traction.

Momentum & Market Trends: Coins that show strong growth over 90 days often signal increasing adoption, developer activity, or upcoming partnerships that attract investors.

Institutional & Retail Interest: A surge in price over this period may indicate rising demand from both institutional and retail investors.

Regulatory Developments: Positive legal clarity can drive a coin’s price up, while uncertainty may cause declines. A critical factor influencing altcoin performance is Bitcoin dominance—a metric that measures BTC’s share of the total crypto market. When Bitcoin dominance declines, altcoins often see stronger rallies as capital flows into smaller projects. Additionally, the Altcoin Season Index, which tracks whether altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin, helps gauge market sentiment. By understanding these factors, investors can identify strong-performing cryptos early and capitalize on trends before they peak. With coins like LuckHunter (LHUNT) gaining massive traction, keeping an eye on 90-day trends can help investors spot the next big opportunity before mainstream adoption.

6 Best Crypto to Buy Now Based on 90-Day Growth

The cryptocurrency market has experienced notable price movements over the past 90 days, with several altcoins delivering massive gains. While established coins continue to dominate the space, emerging projects have also seen exponential growth, attracting both retail and institutional investors.

This section highlights six of the best crypto to buy now, including LuckHunter (LHUNT), which is poised for a major price surge.

LuckHunter (LHUNT) Onyxcoin (XCN) Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) Hyperliquid (HYPE) Bitget Token (BGB) Hedera (HBAR)

Review of Best Crypto To Buy Now and Get Higher Gains in 2025

The best crypto to buy now are those with strong fundamentals, growing adoption, and high upside potential in 2025. With the crypto market set for a bullish cycle, investors are looking at both established and emerging projects that can deliver massive gains.

Selecting high-growth altcoins early could yield substantial returns by 2025.

LuckHunter (LHUNT) – The Rising Star in Metaverse Gaming

Recent Performance: Although LuckHunter (LHUNT) is not yet listed on major exchanges, its demand has skyrocketed due to its metaverse gaming ecosystem, real-world token utility, and staking rewards. Market analysts anticipate a 400% price increase in the coming months as its ecosystem expands and adoption rises.

Why LHUNT Stands Out:

Metaverse Gaming Integration: Unlike other projects, LHUNT is deeply integrated into the metaverse with gaming studios and immersive gaming pods, positioning it in a rapidly growing trillion-dollar industry.

No NFTs – Real-World Utility Instead: Unlike speculative NFT-based games, LHUNT focuses on tangible token utility, making it a more sustainable gaming investment.

Staking & Passive Income: Investors can stake LHUNT tokens to earn passive rewards, making it an attractive option for long-term holders.

Future Potential: As the metaverse gaming industry is projected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2030, LHUNT’s expansion could lead to significant adoption. With increasing investor interest and a growing user base, LuckHunter is well-positioned for a breakout once it hits major exchanges.

Onyxcoin (XCN) – Explosive 2149.58% Surge Recent Performance: Onyxcoin (XCN) has been the best-performing altcoin in the past 90 days, with an astonishing 2149.58% price surge. Its adoption in decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions has driven its massive growth. Future Potential: With ongoing developments and a strong focus on blockchain-based financial services, Onyxcoin remains a solid investment for those looking for high-growth crypto assets.

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) – The Meme Coin Sensation with 1088.71% Gains Recent Performance: Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) has capitalized on the meme coin trend, surging 1088.71% in the last 90 days. Its viral marketing strategy and strong community support have contributed to its success. Future Potential: With meme coins remaining a dominant force in crypto, FARTCOIN could continue its upward trend if it sustains community interest and adoption.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) – 711.39% Growth in DeFi & Perpetual Trading Recent Performance: Hyperliquid (HYPE) saw a 711.39% increase over the past 90 days, fueled by its DeFi-focused perpetual trading solutions and rising adoption in the derivatives market. Future Potential: As DeFi continues to grow, projects offering advanced trading options, such as HYPE, could maintain strong momentum.

Bitget Token (BGB) – Strong Centralized Exchange Coin with 455.93% Growth Recent Performance: Bitget Token (BGB) has gained 455.93% in 90 days, reflecting the growing popularity of Bitget Exchange and its expanding ecosystem. Future Potential: With centralized exchanges playing a crucial role in the crypto market, BGB could continue to rise as Bitget expands its global operations.

Hedera (HBAR) – A 419.54% Surge in Enterprise Blockchain Solutions Recent Performance: Hedera (HBAR) has increased 419.54%, driven by its adoption in enterprise blockchain solutions and partnerships with companies like Google and IBM. Future Potential: As corporations integrate blockchain for secure transactions and data management, Hedera could see further growth.

Factors Driving the Performance of These Cryptos

Several factors influence the performance of cryptocurrencies, particularly those experiencing rapid growth. Market demand and investor interest play a crucial role, as coins with high trading volume and strong buy pressure tend to outperform others. Hype and speculation can drive prices up, but sustained interest often comes from real-world utility and adoption.

Upcoming developments and partnerships are also key drivers. Coins with major updates, integrations, or new collaborations often see significant price movements. For instance, projects expanding into DeFi, gaming, or enterprise solutions gain credibility and attract institutional investments.

Additionally, social media influence and community support shape market trends. Platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Discord help build strong communities, influencing investor sentiment. Meme coins like Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) thrive on viral trends, while projects like LuckHunter (LHUNT) leverage metaverse gaming interest to gain traction.

In a dynamic market, identifying these factors early can help investors capitalize on high-growth opportunities.

Should You Invest in These Cryptos Now?

Investing in high-performing cryptocurrencies can be rewarding but comes with inherent risks. While strong price surges indicate momentum, investors must assess whether these gains are sustainable. Projects like LuckHunter (LHUNT) offer long-term growth potential due to their metaverse gaming ecosystem and staking rewards, while others, like Onyxcoin (XCN) and Hedera (HBAR), benefit from enterprise adoption.

A smart investment strategy involves portfolio diversification. Rather than putting all funds into a single asset, spreading investments across high-growth small caps, mid-tier projects, and stable large caps helps mitigate risk.

Market experts emphasize timing and entry points. Buying during dips or consolidations rather than during parabolic runs can improve potential returns. Investors should also research project fundamentals, upcoming developments, and overall market trends before committing capital.

Ultimately, investing in trending cryptos requires a balanced approach, blending high-risk, high-reward opportunities with more stable assets.

Conclusion:

Best Crypto to Buy Now Amidst A Volatile Market

These best crypto to buy now have shown impressive 90-day performance, indicating strong demand and market traction. Coins like Onyxcoin (XCN), Hedera (HBAR), Bitget Token (BGB), and Hyperliquid (HYPE) have surged due to their innovative use cases and expanding ecosystems.

However, LuckHunter (LHUNT) stands out despite not being listed yet. Its metaverse gaming model, real-world token utility, and staking rewards position it as a high-growth opportunity. With the rising demand for blockchain gaming and immersive experiences, LHUNT could see exponential gains upon listing.

For investors seeking high-upside crypto assets, researching trends, diversifying portfolios, and making informed decisions are crucial. While crypto volatility remains a challenge, strategically investing in high-growth projects could yield significant returns by 2025.