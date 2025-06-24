Battle For Continental Glory: PUBG MOBILE Invites African Gamers to the 2025 Africa Cup

Cash prizes and Direct PMGC Qualification up for grabs

PUBG MOBILE has officially opened the battlefield to Africa. For the first time, players from Sub-Saharan Africa will have a direct path to the world’s most prestigious mobile esports competition — the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (2025 PMGC) — via the newly launched 2025 PUBG MOBILE Africa Cup.

This landmark tournament represents a turning point for the African esports scene. While the 2025 PMGC has redefined mobile competitive gaming since its inception in 2020, African teams have never had a clear route to the global stage — until now.

Open to players all over the motherland, the Africa Cup will run its registration through the PUBG MOBILE app from June 26th 2025 to July 9th 2025. Teams will face off in online qualifiers and group stage competition before progressing toward a climactic all expense paid Grand Final in Kenya in September 2025. The top squad will not only take home regional bragging rights but also secure a spot at the 2025 PMGC Finals — the apex of mobile esports.

The PUBG MOBILE Africa Cup tournament, sponsored by smartphone giants Infinix, boasts an impressive prize pool of $8,000, with the champion claiming $2,000 and a coveted qualification spot for the prestigious 2025 PMGC. The second-place and third-place winners receive $1,400 and $1,000 respectively. Prizes will be awarded all the way down to 16th place, ensuring every player has a shot at glory and a slice of the prize pool. Get ready for the ultimate showdown!

We are so excited by the Africa Cup and we just can't wait to see players from all over the continent drop into the zone and fight side by side with their squads for the title of Africa's best, said Brian, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing in Sub-Saharan Africa. If you think you’re best, then it's time to test yourself and show the rest of the continent the stuff you’re made of.

With competitive mobile gaming on the rise across Africa, the 2025 PUBG MOBILE Africa Cup is more than just a tournament — it’s a gateway to global recognition, and a proving ground for the next generation of esports talent.

Follow the tournament live and never miss an update on Tiktok, Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube via PUBG MOBILE Africa's official channels.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.