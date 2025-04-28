BAT Marketing Nigeria receives award for commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion at CBW-Africa summit 2025

BAT Marketing Nigeria has been recognized with a prestigious award from Commonwealth Business Women Africa (CBW-Africa) at the 2025 CBW-Africa Summit, which took place at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos. Halimat Shuaibu, Head of Business Communication and Sustainability, BAT West and Central Africa, accepted the Award on behalf of the company, highlighting BAT Marketing Nigeria's steadfast commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in its operations and workplace culture.

This recognition serves as a demonstration to BAT Marketing Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to cultivate an inclusive environment where women and underrepresented groups can pursue and achieve leadership positions. By prioritizing DEI in its corporate ethos, BAT Marketing Nigeria not only enhances its internal culture but also positions itself as a benchmark for other organizations striving to foster equitable work environments across the industry.

Buky Olukoga, Head, Human Resources and Inclusion, BAT West and Central Africa, while commenting on the Award, emphasized the importance of DEI in the company’s strategy:

This Award from Commonwealth Business Women Africa showcases our commitment to inclusivity. At BAT, our success hinges on empowering our diverse team, fueling our drive for equity and sustainable development.

BAT is making significant strides toward achieving gender parity in leadership. The organization has set an ambitious target to reach 40% female representation in senior roles by 2025. Currently, we are at 36% of women in leadership roles, demonstrating unwavering commitment to gender equity and empowerment. Furthermore, BAT actively engages in various programs and initiatives aimed at fostering a culture of mentorship and professional development among women. Through partnerships with various organisations, BAT has created platforms for its female executives to mentor aspiring leaders, share insights, and empower the next generation of women in business.

Looking ahead, Olukoga said that BAT is poised to lead by example in the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion within the corporate sphere.

By continuing to implement innovative strategies that support the professional growth of all employees, especially women and underrepresented groups, BAT is not only paving the way for a more equitable workforce but is also contributing to the sustainable development goals that uplift the broader community. The recognition from CBW-Africa is an affirmation of BAT Marketing Nigeria’s role as a trailblazer in DEI, inspiring others to embrace inclusivity as a catalyst for business success and social progress, she said.

Commonwealth Business Women Africa (CBW-Africa) promotes women's entrepreneurship and leadership across Africa. As part of the Commonwealth Business Women Network, it offers mentorship, training, and resources while advocating for gender equality in business. Through initiatives like the CBW-Africa Summit, it fosters collaboration among leaders to create an empowering environment for women.