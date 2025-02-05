Baobab Nigeria support small businesses in Nigeria with over ₦323 billion loans disbursed

Baobab Microfinance, a leading provider of financial services to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro-entrepreneurs has further showcased its commitment to empowering businesses across Nigeria reaching over 407,000 customers.

With a total loan volume exceeding 323 billion Naira, Baobab has played a pivotal role in supporting the growth and development of countless businesses, contributing significantly to economic development and job creation in Nigeria. This is a statement of the company’s mission to empower small businesses in Nigeria.

“At Baobab, we place our customers at the heart of our strategy and enhance more ways to build a sustainable financially inclusive society,” said Eric Ntumba, AG CEO, Baobab Nigeria.

These numbers reflect not just loans but opportunities for growth, innovation, and resilience for not only our customers but the society at large. Every loan we disburse shows our dedication to empowering individuals and businesses

He further commented, “In a time like this, seeing business ideas come alive is what we look forward to achieving at Baobab. Granting credit facilities to small businesses across Nigeria sets the country on a path for advancement and development and this is one key role we desire to fill in the financial services sector.”

The impact of these loans has been felt across diverse sectors, from agriculture to commerce, trading, and transportation, helping individuals in the various sectors advance in their endeavors as well as impacting the Nigerian economy.

Speaking on this significant impact, Dapo Ikupolati, Chief Business Officer, Baobab Nigeria said,

We remain committed to building a financially inclusive Nigeria, one loan at a time. It is one of our goals to continue to expand our offerings to reach thousands of Nigerians seeking a better tomorrow. Last year 2024, we had a volume of over N92 billion loans disbursed and this shows how far we are willing to go to impact small businesses across Nigeria.

Baobab Nigeria has consistently demonstrated its dedication to financial inclusion by providing tailored financial products and services that cater to the unique needs of MSMEs.

The bank's focus on customer satisfaction, combined with its innovative approach to lending, has enabled it to build strong relationships with its clients and establish itself as a trusted partner in their growth journeys.