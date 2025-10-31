AssexMarkets Global Limited: Leading the Charge in African Forex Innovation

AssexMarkets Global Limited stands as the premier global Forex brokerage, commanding a dominant position in African markets.

Pioneering industry-first offerings, Assex Markets is the first brokerage to provide:

Completely swap-free trading accounts

Zero-spread accounts

Zero-commission accounts

Unlimited leverage accounts

Driven by a genuine commitment to traders at every level—whether emerging or highly profitable—Assex Markets delivers a seamless, user-friendly platform with instant bank deposits and withdrawals, complemented by secure cryptocurrency payment options.

This diverse range of payment methods is intentionally crafted to give traders clear, compelling reasons to select AssexMarkets over competitors—emphasizing accessibility, speed, and inclusivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fully Regulated & Globally Compliant

AssexMarkets Global Ltd is officially registered in Comoros and Saint Lucia, holding:

• MISA Brokerage License BFX2025110 (Comoros) • FSRA Authorization 2024-00223 (Saint Lucia)

Dominant Market Presence & Trading Volume

Assex Markets has solidified its leadership with an average monthly trading volume of $4.5 billion, contributing to a cumulative estimated $45 billion since February.

ADVERTISEMENT

Powered by over 185,000 registered users and more than 160,000 active trading accounts, AssexMarkets is undeniably reshaping the Forex landscape across Africa.

Empowering Growth: The AssexMarkets Partner Ecosystem

Assex Markets believes in shared success.

The company recently awarded brand-new iPhones to fortunate clients through its thriving partner community network.

If you’re a growing trader with a strong following, you can become an official AssexMarkets partner and earn consistent monthly income.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Over 20 elite traders are part of the Special Loyalty Partner Program, receiving exclusive rewards and direct company funding. • More than 70,000 independent promoters actively champion AssexMarkets daily, earning an average of $15 per lot in rebates.

Every partner—official or independent—receives monthly rewards, fostering a vibrant, mutually beneficial community.

Assex Markets Global Limited is more than a brokerage—it’s a transformative force in global trading, built on innovation, transparency, and trader empowerment.

Trade with confidence. Grow without limits. Partner with Assex Markets.



Published in partnership with Assex Markets Global Limited | pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT