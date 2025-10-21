AN EVENING OF FINE DINING, GREAT CONVERSATIONS AND TIMELESS EXPERIENCE WITH THOMAS BARTON WINE IN LAGOS

Barton & Gustier, in collaboration with Brian Munro Limited, hosted an exclusive wine dinner recently at Black Pepper Restaurant, Pearl Towers, Eko Atlantic, in Lagos, Nigeria, a city that understands fine taste, celebrates good company, and always embraces the finer things of life.

This high-profile event, dubbed “a French night affair in the heart of Lagos,” had in attendance wine connoisseurs/enthusiasts, A-list celebrities, lifestyle journalists and brand loyalists who relished the legacy of the Thomas Barton Collection, one of the best-revered wine collections in France.

With the warmth and ambient light of the atmosphere, the guests were served a multi-course meal created to complement the Thomas Barton wines. Each glass told a story of tradition, heritage, knowledge and the art of wine-vinification. Paul Viguier, the Business Development Manager from Barton& Guestier, took the guests on a journey of exploring the aroma, taste, and flavour profile that characterises the Thomas Barton Brand.

The leadership team of Brian Munro, led by the General Manager, Commercial, Brian Munro, Rilwan Shofunde, in his remark, stated that “Our commitment to provide Nigerians with high-quality brands and the desire for excellence in all that we do is what makes tonight significant. It’s about heritage, craftsmanship, of the remarkable Thomas Barton wine brand, since 1725, and its connection with Nigeria’s bold and zestful spirit.”

Also, Nkechinyere Nwachukwu, the Senior Marketing Manager of Brian Munro, added that “the culture of wine consumption in Nigeria is a rising trend, and with Thomas Barton wines, we're committed to bringing world-class wines to our partners and consumers; an offer of timeless elegance, tradition, and distinct taste that comes with every shared glass.”

The evening was a perfect blend of Nigerian hospitality and French sophistication as this event captured a shared passion for fine living and dining filled with loads of laughter, toasts, and great conversations, as the warm, rich violin sound serenaded the guests further into the night.

ABOUT BARTON & GUESTIER

The first barrels of wine marked with Thomas Barton’s own seal left the port of Bordeaux in 1725. Almost 300 years later, Thomas Barton’s taste for innovation and pursuit has remained unchanged. With the collection of fine French Appellation wines that are carefully vinified to reflect the very best of their terroir. The Thomas Barton ranges reflect centuries of craftsmanship and dedication to quality, offering rich and expressive wines.

Brian Munro encourages everyone to enjoy their drinks responsibly.