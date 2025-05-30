African Marketeer Dami Dania joins global league of Forty Under 40 champions

In a powerful testament to the influence of African marketing leadership on the global stage, Dami Dania, Category Manager for Nutrition at Unilever West Africa, has been named one of the 2025 Forty Under 40 Global Awards winners in the Brand and Business Strategy category.

The prestigious ceremony, held in Dubai, spotlighted visionaries under 40 from 17 countries who are redefining business, governance, and creativity in a fast-changing world.

Dania was recognised for her transformational work shaping consumer behaviour and building culturally resonant strategies that deliver both business growth and societal impact across African markets.

With a career marked by bold insight, empathy, and execution, she has emerged as a leading voice in a generation of marketers building purpose-led, insight-driven brands that don’t just sell—but connect.

Themed “Connecting Global Champions,” the 2025 edition featured standout honourees from Harvard, the United Nations, Sony, and more—underscoring the elite nature of the recognition.

In her address, Dania described the award as more than a personal milestone—it is a broader signal that marketing is increasingly being recognised as a driver of real business value.

“I believe marketing is crucial for any organisation’s success,” she said. “It’s like the engine that drives growth—not just noise.”

She also offered heartfelt thanks to her team and organisation:

“Thank you to Unilever for valuing creativity, accountability, and purpose. They trusted me to try, even when outcomes weren’t guaranteed, and grounded that trust in strong principles and expertise. This structure allowed me to grow, contribute, and find confidence in our work.”

Since joining Unilever Nigeria, Dania has been instrumental in crafting marketing strategies that are not only structurally sound but emotionally intelligent—anchored in local truths with global relevance. Her approach blends commercial insight with deep cultural awareness, setting new standards for how multinational brands engage meaningfully in African markets.

“I accept this honour not just for myself,” she added, “but for every marketer doing the real, behind-the-scenes work to move businesses forward.”

Dania also used the moment to dedicate her win to the unsung heroes of the African marketing world—the thinkers, creatives, and doers who often work without the spotlight:

“There’s a silent army of African marketers rewriting the playbook—idea by idea, campaign by campaign. From planners navigating tight budgets to creatives shaping powerful narratives—this win is for you. Your work matters, and the world is beginning to see it.”

Since 2017, the Forty Under 40 Global Awards have honoured rising stars across industries—technology, media, finance, health, agriculture, fashion, and beyond—each edition celebrating individuals creating systems, brands, and cultures that shape the world’s future.

With this honour, Dami Dania joins a distinguished league of African professionals earning global acclaim for bold, human-centred business thinking.

Her recognition affirms what many in the industry already know: Africa’s storytellers, strategists, and brand architects are not just participating in global conversations—they are leading them.

