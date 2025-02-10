12-year-old Nigerian Innovator wins all-expenses-paid trip to Austria in MED-EL’s Global IDEASforEARS Contest

Joshua Obadin, a brilliant young 12-year-old innovator from Lagos, Nigeria has achieved an extraordinary feat as one of only ten children worldwide to win the prestigious IDEASforEARS Children’s Invention Contest.

The Competition, organized by MED-EL, a global leader in hearing implant solutions, encourages creativity and innovation, challenging children aged 6 to 12 to develop ideas that can improve the lives of people with hearing loss.

This contest is more than just about ideas—it has grown into a movement of creativity, compassion, and problem-solving. The 2025 edition drew 355 participants from 24 countries, including bright young minds from Nigeria, all showcasing innovations in hearing technology.

From wearable devices and apps to solar- and kinetic-powered solutions, these ideas reflect a generation eager to use technology to transform lives.

Joshua impressed the judges with his invention of a sleep wear cover for his friend Mikel who uses a cochlear implant. This solution stood out for its innovation, practical impact, and potential to make a meaningful difference for those living with hearing challenges.

Mikel can’t hear without his device, and when he removes the device when going to bed, everything goes silent—even if there’s danger. He can’t even hear crickets chirping, which makes me worried. I wanted to create something to help keep him safe. Knowing my idea could help others too makes me happy!

Geoffrey Ball, inventor of the VIBRANT SOUNDBRIDGE and Head Judge of IDEASforEARS, expressed his admiration for this year’s participants: “These kids do not just see limits – they see possibilities." Their curiosity, compassion, and fresh perspectives remind us that innovation begins with imagination and the courage to turn challenges into solutions.

Every submission tells a story of a child who saw a problem and dared to find a solution. IDEASforEARS shows us that innovation starts young, driven by the boundless energy of young minds and the desire to make a real impact on the world.

The excitement does not stop with the contest results! As a winner, Joshua will travel to Innsbruck, Austria, MED-EL's global headquarters, this June with one parent. There, he will meet the other young creators from around the world, connect with professionals in hearing technology, and experience hands-on learning through workshops and innovation tours.

The spotlight shines on ten exceptional young minds, whose ideas stood out for their creativity, practicality, and heart.

Here is the lineup of winners whose inventive designs captured global attention:

Allen Fan Yintao, 12 years old, from China, Amanda Cunha de Mello, 10 years old, from Brazil, Arabella Lillian Romsa, 12 years old, from the United States, Camila Marelli, 9 years old, from Argentina, Ian Froilan Alarcón Suárez, 11 years old, from Colombia, Joshua Obadin, 12 years old, from Nigeria, Aurora Schiazza, 9 years old, from Italy, María Mattos Santisteban, 7 years old, from Spain, Mathilde Santuber Sinnig, 8 years old, from Germany, Pola Binienda, 8 years old, from Poland.

This unique trip celebrates their achievement while inspiring their future journey as potential innovators. Since its launch in 2017, IDEASforEARS has received over 1,700 ideas from more than 45 countries worldwide, showcasing creative approaches to hearing innovation.

MED-EL is proud to see young minds like Joshua leading the way in creating innovations that improve the lives of people with hearing loss.

