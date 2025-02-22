The absolute Saturday morning rituals of an average Nigerian family

Hi guys. So today, let's dive into a rather funny topic. Growing up in a typical Nigerian home had advantages and disadvantages, making it a rollercoaster of emotions.

But one thing is consistent in most homes - Saturday mornings are for house chores, and as children, we didn't like it.

Although we anticipated the heavy Saturday breakfasts, we never liked the fact that there were so many things to do.

Today, let's trigger your nostalgia by talking about what a typical Saturday morning looks like in most Nigerian homes.

Intense House Cleaning

Let's just say Saturdays are the typical house chore days for most Nigerian mothers. I mean, what else can explain the fact that they woke us up very early on Saturday mornings and got us involved in cleaning the house as soon as we woke up?

We pulled out the furniture and washed all the kitchen utensils. It didn't matter that we wanted to play; we were always forced to join the cleaning team.

As a grown-up, I've found myself unintentionally following the same trend, maybe because Saturdays are the only full day we have at home.

Cloth-washing

Saturday sanitation in many Nigerian homes doesn't end in house cleaning. It extends to washing. It doesn't matter whether you've been washing daily throughout the week; there's always a pile to wash on Saturday.

It's worse when there are little kids in the house who will wear multiple clothes in one day.

Grocery shopping

The average Nigerian family prefers to shop in bulk, and what better time to do this than on Saturday morning, when there's no official work to do?

Ever wondered why there's always a Saturday morning rush in most Nigerian markets… well, you have the answer now, don't you?

Making moi moi or bean cake

What better way to end this list than with the typical Saturday breakfast in most families? Growing up, my mum had a grinding engine, and we had the most sales on Saturdays. Guess the usual culprits: beans and tomatoes.

Most Nigerian families end their Saturday morning rituals with a family brunch of homemade akara and pap. This is always the best part of the day because everybody gets more than enough to eat since we're definitely making it at home.