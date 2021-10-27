WHO Supports the development of the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child Health, Adolescent and Ageing 2022-2026 Strategic plan in the State of Eritrea, 14th October 2021

As part of the ongoing efforts to consolidate progress line with, the Ministry of Health with WHO support, conducted a review of the RMNCAH and Ageing programs in the months of September and October 2021. A comprehensive RMNCAH & HAA Strategic plan 2022 -2026 was thus developed with support from WHO, UNICEF and UNFPA. This strategic plan will guide the implementation of Sexual and Reproductive Health, maternal and newborn health, child health, adolescent health and healthy ageing including during the COVID pandemic. It delineates the strategic objectives together with national targets and milestones to be attained during the implementation period as a way of achieving UHC in the country.