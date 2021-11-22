Vertiv Honours Partners at EMEA Annual Channel Awards

EMEA Outstanding Vertiv Project of the Year Award: TechExpress, GhanaEMEA Most Innovative Marketing Campaign of the Year Award: RRC, RussiaEMEA Vertiv Brand Ambassador of the Year Award: Veljko Ostojić, Product Manager, Ingram Micro SerbiaEMEA Rising Star Reseller Award: Netsite, TurkeyEMEA Reseller of the Year Award: Ricca IT, ItalyEMEA Rising Star Distributor Award: Hiperdist, Middle East & AfricaEMEA Distributor of the Year Award: Ingram Micro, Germany

The awards, which were announced on Wednesday 17th November, saw many new and existing Vertiv partners across the EMEA region tune-in virtually for the Annual Channel Summit and Awards. The day also featured panel discussions and a range of keynote sessions, with guest speakers from Dell Technologies, Canalys, CRN and Canva, discussing the latest industry trends set to define the channel in 2022 and beyond.

“It’s brilliant that we get a chance to recognise our amazing channel partners and the work taking place across the EMEA region. From outstanding projects to innovative marketing; brand ambassadorship to shining examples of reselling; the awards are an important moment of celebration”, said Karsten Winther, vice president sales for Vertiv in EMEA.

“Our channel partner programme has increased in strength since its inception and our partner base is continuously growing”, added Giordano Albertazzi, Vertiv president, EMEA. “I would like to warmly congratulate this year’s winners for their impressive work, and to thank all our channel partners for their ongoing collaboration in driving business growth.”

The Vertiv EMEA Channel Summit & Awards event is available on-demand at this link (https://bit.ly/3cCuALO).

