USAID provides more than $97 million in additional urgently needed humanitarian assistance to countries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Assistant to the Administrator Sarah Charles announced during the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Humanitarian Affairs Segment more than $97 million in additional assistance to respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, nearly $83 million of which is dedicated to address growing COVID-related food insecurity. This new funding will provide urgently needed food and nutrition assistance, health care, protection services, and psychosocial support for people in seven countries across Africa.