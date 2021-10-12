RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

The safety and wellbeing of children at high risk in detention centres in Libya

The safety and wellbeing of at least 1,000 women and children – including five unaccompanied children and at least 30 infants – held in detentioncentresin Tripoli, Libya, is at immediate risk, UNICEF warned today.

Around 751 women and 255 children were among the thousands of migrants and asylum seekers caught up in recent mass arrests.

“Migrant and refugee children in Libya continue to face grave child rights violations including arbitrary detention,” said Ms. Cristina Brugiolo, acting UNICEF Special Representative to Libya. “Children are held underdevastating and inhumane conditions in thesedetentioncentres.We can assume theactualnumber of children held may be much higher as many boys are reportedly placed in cells with adult males.”

Detentioncentreshave been receiving far larger numbers than their capacity. Libya's largest detentioncentre,“AlMabani”,is holding more than 5,000 people - four times its official capacity - including 100 children and 300 women. The 1,772 remaining detainees including 43 children and 106 women were transferred tothe “Ain Zara”detentioncentre.

UNICEF and other humanitarian actors urge Libyan authorities to protect children and prevent theirseparation from their parents, caregivers, and families.

UNICEF calls for the immediate release of all children in detentioncentresacross Libya.

“UNICEF stands ready with partners to provide technical support includingalternativecare arrangements forthedetained children,” said Ms. Brugiolo.

