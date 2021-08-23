Sanctioning Eritrean Military Leader in Connection with Human Rights Abuse in Ethiopia

The United States condemns in the strongest terms human rights violations and abuses in Ethiopia, including those involving the killings, forced removals, and systemic sexual violence.The United States is concerned that large numbers of EDF have re-entered Ethiopia, after withdrawing in June. Prolonged, intensified and expanded conflict increases the risks of violence against civilians and rights violations. We call upon the Eritrean government to withdraw its military forces immediately and permanently from Ethiopia. At the same time, the United States continues to urge all parties to the conflict, including the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, to end abuses against civilians, take steps to de-escalate the conflict, allow for unimpeded humanitarian access, and commit to a negotiated ceasefire.

Today’s action demonstrates the United States’ commitment to promoting accountability for those who abuse human rights and continue to perpetuate the crisis in Ethiopia. The United States will continue to identify and pursue action against those involved in serious human rights abuse in Ethiopia and prolonging the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis.

We call on the UN Security Council and wider international community to come together to push for a peaceful resolution of this ongoing conflict.

For more information on today’s action, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release .