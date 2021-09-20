RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Prime Minister of Uganda Meets Ambassador of Qatar

Authors:

APO Importer

H.E. the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja met with HE the non-resident Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Uganda Jabor bin Ali Al Dosari.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

Media files

