Mondia Digital and Mondia Pay join Vodacom's VodaPay Super App offering

Mondia Digital has integrated all of its technology, content and services into the easy-to-use VodaPay Super App environment. It is also responsible for connecting third-party content providers into this ecosystem.

Mondia Digital will make a selection of its custom content platforms available through the Super App, including: Mum and Baby – a free-of-charge mobile health intervention that provides maternal, neonatal and child health information designed to encourage good health practices; Vodacom’s vLive app - a lifestyle and entertainment mini-ecosystem within the Super App that uses gamified elements to manage subscriptions to Mondia’s 123 Kaboodle kids content service; Playinc., a comprehensive gaming portal; and My Muze, a 360º music portal.

Mondia Digital has also co-created many of Vodacom’s key branded services on the Super App platform.

In addition to content integration, Mondia Pay has rolled out the provision of its seamless, contactless Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) payment service to the VodaPay Super App. DCB allows customers to make payments conveniently and securely by charging them to their mobile phone bill. Mondia Pay’s DCB service is used by tens of millions of customers across the Middle East and Africa, and provides a highly scalable payment gateway that both customers and merchants can trust.

DCB is seamless, with no need to sign up for any additional accounts or fill out any forms. Payments are completed in a matter of seconds and provide the best checkout experience on mobile devices, where filling out forms is time consuming and cumbersome. Making payments with DCB is secure. No personal data is transmitted during the payment process so there is no need to worry about identity theft.

Paolo Rizzardini, CEO of Mondia Digital , said, “We are committed to the continuing digitalisation of Africa, and the VodaPay Super App B2B ecosystem is an exciting opportunity in this regard. The future of digital content consumption is going to be driven by innovative partnerships that offer compelling and convenient consumer solutions. Our growth across Africa has been driven by our ability to create consumer-centric products with outstanding digital content, and secure long-term, fruitful partnerships with some of the most innovative and dynamic companies on the continent. Our enduring relationship with Vodacom continues to deliver value for consumers and a growing ecosystem of third-party businesses alike.”

Simon Rahmann, CEO of Mondia Pay , said, “The VodaPay Super App is an exciting environment in which to implement our DCB platform. All-in-one environments offering seamless access and seamless payment are the future of customer and business ecosystems. By offering consumers a simple, fast and secure way to pay for services using their mobile phone, we not only encourage financial inclusion, but we make it easier for local and global developers to offer their services to millions more people.”

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub said, “Our partnership with Mondia Digital and Mondia Pay strengthens our access to world-class technology and expertise, and leverages their experience across the MEA regions in developing strong, valuable partnerships and delivering seamless payment and content platforms. We want to drive financial inclusion, enhance the business-to-business ecosystem and transform the fintech environment in South Africa, by offering the capabilities of the VodaPay mini programs to as many businesses, of all sizes, across multiple industries as possible.”

While the Super App will be accessible to customers on any mobile network, it will be zero-rated for Vodacom users. The VodaPay Super App is set to be rolled out in other international Vodacom markets.

Developers and businesses are invited to join the VodaPay ecosystem by building their own “mini programs” – third-party, downloadable sub-applications run within the super app.

Some 70 businesses have already signed up or have committed to building their own mini programs in the app, including Big Blue, FlightSite, Dollar, Thrifty, West Pack, Petzone, NetFlorist, Kitkat Cash & Carry, Droppa, Planet54, Jacaranda FM, KFC, and Booking.com.

Mini programs can accept both physical and online payments from customers with the in-app VodaPay digital wallet. Customers can choose to pay upfront, with rewards, or with payment terms such as buy-now-pay-later and nano-credit offerings.

About Mondia Group: Mondia Group (www.Mondia.com) is a leading mobile commerce company dedicated to connecting, digitalising and monetising mobile consumers. The Mondia Group provides access to over 1.5bn consumers through more than 84 mobile operators across 60 countries. With offices in 19 locations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Mondia is committed to enabling digitalisation across the globe through its distinctive technology, strategic partnerships, extensive network and global coverage. As a world-wide industry leader, the Mondia Group has deep insight into where the markets are headed and has the expertise to leverage market-leading technologies to solve business challenges while enabling the ultimate end-user experience. Mondia Group comprises three wholly owned subsidiaries: Mondia Digital, Mondia Pay and Mondia Innovation, which operates independently, and each with its unique value proposition and purpose.

About Mondia Digital: Mondia Digital is a consolidation of Mondia Group's digital content distribution business, an end-to-end, product-centric and data-driven company with a focus on opportunities in the B2B segment. Mondia Digital empowers global business brands to digitally engage with their customers through premium entertainment solutionsoffering enhanced speed-to-market, scalability and continuous innovation. In addition to creating personalised digital experiences for end-users through its content-agnostic platforms, Mondia Digital manages the full customer lifecycle journey to guarantee the maximum level of user-engagement and customer satisfaction. Its extensive premium content library aggregates and curates over 80 million content items covering games, music, video, sports, kids and health verticals, amongst others.

About Mondia Pay: Mondia Pay (MondiaPay.com) is Mondia Group's digital payment company and processes well over 2.1billion global transactions monthly. Mondia Pay offers unparalleled reach to the worlds most recognised brands and merchants, ensuring secure, simplified and seamless global Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) and digital payment solutions. Mondia Pay connects premium merchants such as Huawei, LaLiga, Deezer, PubG, OSN and hundreds of smaller merchants to existing and new audiences across the many markets they operate in. Mondia Pay's state-of-the-art, own-built next-generation platform allows for a single API integration at speed, facilitating subscriber acquisition and end-to-end customer lifecycle management.

About VodaPay: VodaPay is an all-encompassing mobile payments solution that has been customised to meet the specific lifestyle and payment needs of consumers, businesses and tech developers.

The VodaPay Super App offers consumers a single point of entry and payment platform, with no additional download required. Mini programs can accept both physical and online payments from customers with the in-app VodaPay digital wallet. A choice is available for customers of paying upfront, with rewards, or with payment terms such as buy-now-pay-later and nano-credit offerings

About Vodacom: Vodacom is a leading and purpose-led African connectivity, digital and financial services company.

From our roots in South Africa, we have grown our business to include operations in Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (the DRC), Mozambique, Lesotho and Kenya. Our mobile networks cover a population of over 295.8 million people.

Through Vodacom Business Africa (VBA), we offer business-managed services to enterprises in 48 countries.

Vodacom is majority owned by Vodafone (60.5% holding), one of the world’s largest communications companies by revenue.