RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Attends Libya Stabilisation Conference in Tripoli

Authors:

APO Importer

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othmane Jerandi is participating Thursday in Tripoli in Libya Stabilisation Conference.

Republic of Tunisia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad
Republic of Tunisia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad

This will be an opportunity to convey a message of support from President Kaïs Saïed to Libyan leaders and reiterate Tunisia's solidarity and support for the Libyan people in this political process so that they can build a stable and prosperous democratic State and embark on its reconstruction.

Recommended articles

M. Jerandi will also discuss bilateral and regional issues of common interest with counterparts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Tunisia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Meet the tribe that drinks semen to turn boys into men

Ever heard about the massacred souls that haunt Iva Valley in Enugu?

Ever heard about the massacred souls that haunt Iva Valley in Enugu?

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills woman on movie set

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally kills woman on movie set

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal

REPORT: Medikal arrested for brandishing a gun on social media (VIDEO)

REPORT: Medikal arrested for brandishing a gun on social media (VIDEO)

Elon Musk is now set to become the 1st trillionaire on the planet

Elon Musk is now set to become the 1st trillionaire on the planet

How to ask for sex from your spouse

How to ask for sex from your spouse

5 reasons why you should eat cucumber at night

5 reasons why you should eat cucumber at night

Trending

Radisson Hotel Group set to double its West and Central Africa portfolio by 2025

Radisson Hotel Group

United States Donates 1.6 Million More COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccines to Egypt

U.S. Embassy - Cairo, Egypt

Ugandan troops feted with medals for contribution to peace and stability in Somalia

African Union Mission in Somalia

Ceasefire in Central African Republic a 'critical step': UN chief

UN News