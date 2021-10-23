This will be an opportunity to convey a message of support from President Kaïs Saïed to Libyan leaders and reiterate Tunisia's solidarity and support for the Libyan people in this political process so that they can build a stable and prosperous democratic State and embark on its reconstruction.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Attends Libya Stabilisation Conference in Tripoli
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othmane Jerandi is participating Thursday in Tripoli in Libya Stabilisation Conference.
Recommended articles
M. Jerandi will also discuss bilateral and regional issues of common interest with counterparts.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of Tunisia - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng