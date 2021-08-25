RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Hard fighting Kenyan Lionesses fall to Colombian Women's Rugby Team

Authors:

APO Importer

A hard fighting Lionesses fell to a 16-15 home loss to Colombia at the Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday, a result that ended their Rugby World Cup qualification hopes.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU)
Kenya Rugby Union (KRU)

It was a close contest, both sides giving as good as they got but it was Colombian winger Maria Alzuaga who opened the scoring with two penalties for a 6-0 lead. The Kenyans had lost captain Julie Nyambura to the sin bin.

Recommended articles

Alzuaga, who was voted man of the match went over the whitewash for an unconverted try, the South Americans leading 11-0 before Kenya number eight Leah Wambui benefitted from Bernadette Olesia’s hard work to touch down with Grace Adhiambo converting on the stroke of half time for an 11-7 score.

Adhiambo’s second half penalty made it 11-10 before Janet Okello scored from a quick penalty as Kenya led 15-11.

Yellow cards in quick succession to Wambui and Mitchelle Akinyi proved costly for the Lionesses who conceded a second try through Alzuaga.

Late Kenyan pressure came to naught, Colombia elated at the end as they secured repechage qualification at the expense of the Lionesses.

Relive the action here: https://bit.ly/3gxPvlE

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Media contact: Rugby@apo-opa.com

Media files

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU)
Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to allegation of sleeping with Nollywood actress

Woman asked to kill baby, husband vanished saying: "Send it back to the devil you got it from" (video)

“I pray for forgiveness, the kiss was to add a human touch” – Rev. Father Obeng Larbi

'I just wanted to get married' - Funke Akindele speaks on 1st failed marriage

Socialite Obi Cubana gifts wife Mercedes Benz car worth N40M

Terrorists attack Nigerian Defence Academy, murder two officers

EFCC accuses BBNaija's Dorathy of lying, says she was not present during raid

Chaos at football match as referee pulls out gun claiming self-defense

You should listen to Ayra Starr's debut album , '19 & Dangerous'