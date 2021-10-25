Dr. Falk B�meke from the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy Confirms Participation at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Joining the discussion at AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Dr. Bömeke will extend on ongoing dialogue regarding the role of Germany in Africa’s hydrogen development. Already, Germany has demonstrated a keen interest in Africa’s hydrogen potential, offering innovative solutions and technological know-how to enhance the sector’s advancement. Africa’s significant renewable energy potential coupled with emerging hydrogen markets in Namibia, South Africa, Niger, Mali, and others, has positioned the continent as both an ideal and attractive investment destination. With existing German initiatives such as the H2Atlas-Africa project – a joint venture between the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research and African partners – driving hydrogen developments across the continent, Dr. Bömeke is committed to further enhancing Germany’s presence in African markets.

German stakeholders have already committed to having a strong presence at Africa’s premier energy event. A German pavilion led by the Germany Africa Business Forum will promote Germany-Africa cooperation by showcasing the various initiatives undertaken on the continent. The pavilion will incorporate insights from industry experts including Lars Greiner from Hamburg Port Consulting as well as Werner Diwald, speaker of the board of Deutsche Wasserstoff-und Brennstoffzellen-Verband e.V. – the German and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Association -; spokesman of the think tank “performing energy”; a member of the Board of European Hydrogen Association; and shareholder and CEO of the consulting company ENCON. With Greiner representing a large German corporate and possessing in-depth knowledge on Africa and Hydrogen, and Diwald having over 30 years’ experience in the renewable energy industry, the German pavilion is set to be transformative for Africa’s burgeoning hydrogen sector. Joining Greiner and Diwald in hydrogen dialogue, Dr. Bömeke will additionally offer valuable insights, emphasizing the role that Germany will play in advancing Africa’s hydrogen market through innovative technology and investment injections.

“The strong delegation of German stakeholders participating in AEW 2021, including Greiner, Diwald and Dr. Bömeke, will be critical for the continent’s energy sector growth. As the world progresses with the transition to cleaner sources of fuel, and Africa’s renewable energy resources gather international investor attention, the continent’s hydrogen potential has never been more significant. Germany has a strong commitment to developing a global hydrogen market so as to accelerate the energy transition, and Africa represents a lucrative market. At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Dr. Bömeke will be an instrumental figure in the discussion on African hydrogen. By calling for enhanced bilateral cooperation, while promoting the role that German funding solutions will have in driving development, Dr. Bömeke will be critical in the discussion on Africa’s energy future,” stated Tomás Gerbasio, Conference Director for AEW 2021.

At AEW 2021 in Cape Town, Dr. Bömeke will not only enhance the conversation on Africa’s hydrogen potential, but will outline innovative funding guidelines for African hydrogen projects. By emphasizing planned funding instruments, Dr. Bömeke is committed to promoting the role of German investment in Africa, introducing new international cooperation projects and engaging with strategic partner countries.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa's Department of Mineral Resources and Energy DMRE, is the AEC's annual conference, exhibition and networking event.

