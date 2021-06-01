RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in RSA (31 May 2021)

A total of 24 669 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 2 792 new cases, which represents an 11.3% positivity rate. A further 67 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 56 506 to date. Read more: http://ow.ly/g3s050EZsk3 .

