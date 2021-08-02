Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Coronavirus - Somalia: COVID-19 Update (02 August 2021)
Cases Tested in the last 24 hours: 893 Laga Helay: 41 Banadir: 36 Somaliland: 2 Jubbaland: 2 Galmudug: 1 Male: 22 Female: 19 Recovered: 26 Death: 6 Total Positive Cases: 15,497 Total Recovery: 7,593 Total Deaths: 819
Recommended articles
Media files
649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng