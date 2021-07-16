RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (July 16, 2021)

New Cases: 756 Total Recovered: 34,685 (102 New) Total Tests Conducted: 296,987 (2,953 New) Cumulative Confirmed Caases: 42,254 Currently Admitted in Treament Units: 261 (76 New) Total Deaths: 1,313 (12 New) Active Cases: 6,024 New Discharges from Treatment Units: 34

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Total Vaccinated First Dose: 385,242 Second Dose: 43,165

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.

