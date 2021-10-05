RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Info Update (05 October 2021)

New Cases: 10 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 61,629 Active Cases: 3,083 Total Recovered: 56,028(221 New) (Recovery rate: 90.9%) Currently Admitted in Treatment Units: 19 (3New) New Discharges from Treatment Units: 5 Total Test Conducted: 411,720 (317New) (Positivity rate: 3.2%) Total Deaths: 2,286(3New) (CFR: 3.71%)

Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi
Vaccination: First Dose AstraZeneca: 574, 888(5,907New) Second Dose AstraZeneca: 256,395(1,000New) Full Dose Johnson &amp; Johnson: 244,901(378New) Total Fully Vaccinated: 501,296(1,378New)

