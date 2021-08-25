RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (25 August 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

New cases: 1,258 Sample size: 9,868 Positivity Rate: 12.8% Recoveries: 753 Recorded Deaths: 36

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya

Cumulative tests: 2,336,466 Total Confirmed cases: 232,052 Total Recoveries: 216,127 Cumulative Fatalities: 4,600

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Kenya
Ministry of Health, Kenya 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to allegation of sleeping with Nollywood actress

Woman asked to kill baby, husband vanished saying: "Send it back to the devil you got it from" (video)

“I pray for forgiveness, the kiss was to add a human touch” – Rev. Father Obeng Larbi

'I just wanted to get married' - Funke Akindele speaks on 1st failed marriage

Socialite Obi Cubana gifts wife Mercedes Benz car worth N40M

Terrorists attack Nigerian Defence Academy, murder two officers

EFCC accuses BBNaija's Dorathy of lying, says she was not present during raid

Chaos at football match as referee pulls out gun claiming self-defense

You should listen to Ayra Starr's debut album , '19 & Dangerous'