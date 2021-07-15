Total Vaccinated to Date: Received 1st Dose: 37,997 Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 22,072
Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Situation Update (July 15, 2021)
Total Daily Tests: 983 Active Cases: 1,410 New Deaths: 2 New Confirmed Cases: 204 Recoveries: 18,585 (28 New) Total Deaths: 698 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 20,693 Currently Admitted: 153
