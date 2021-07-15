RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

Coronavirus - Eswatini: COVID-19 Situation Update (July 15, 2021)

Authors:

APO Importer

Total Daily Tests: 983 Active Cases: 1,410 New Deaths: 2 New Confirmed Cases: 204 Recoveries: 18,585 (28 New) Total Deaths: 698 Cumulative Confirmed Cases: 20,693 Currently Admitted: 153

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini

Total Vaccinated to Date: Received 1st Dose: 37,997 Received 1st and 2nd Dose: 22,072

Recommended articles

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Media files

Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Ministry of Health, Government of the Kingdom of Eswatini 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Size matters? The truth about penis stretching

Nigerians are angry with popular American sports pundit Stephen A. Smith for disrespecting their basketball team

Moesha Boduong saved from suicide, confesses to doing drugs as she preaches (WATCH)

Girlfriend has "spiritually passworded" my penis; it erects only when I’m with her – Man cries

Kalybos and Ahuofe cause stir on social media with 'wedding' photos

Here's how much it cost to have buttocks enlargement, according to famed Doctor Obeng

“When he proposed to me, it was unique” – Woman has been carrying husband for 60 years

'I promise you your fam will be safe and good' - 2Baba pays tribute to close friend Sound Sultan

American sports personality Stephen A. Smith apologises to Nigerians over disrespectful comments about their basketball team