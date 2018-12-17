Mr Alisdair Walker has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the State of Eritrea in succession to Mr Ian Richards. Mr Walker will take up his appointment in February 2019.

CURRICULUM VITAE

Full name: Alisdair Walker

Married to: Sue Walker

Children: Three

2015 to 2018 FCO, Head, China Internal Section, East Asia Department 2011 to 2015 Seoul, Counsellor (Political) 2007 to 2011 FCO, Team Leader, Japan, Korean Peninsula and Mongolia Section, Far Eastern Department 2004 to 2007 Abuja, Second Secretary (Political) 2002 to 2004 FCO, Desk Officer, Human Rights Department 2000 to 2002 FCO, Desk Officer, Quality and Efficiency Unit 1999 to 2000 FCO, Desk Officer, Internal Audit Department 1995 to 1999 Moscow, Assistant Management Officer 1991 to 1994 Islamabad, Third Secretary (Political) 1990 to 1991 FCO, Desk Officer, East Africa Department 1989 to 1990 FCO, Assistant Desk Officer, Economic Relations Department

