Change of Her Majesty's Ambassador to Egypt: Gareth Bayley

Mr Gareth Bayley OBE has been appointed Her Majesty’s Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt in succession to Sir Geoffrey Adams KCMG who will be retiring from the Diplomatic Service. Mr Bayley will take up his appointment during September 2021.

