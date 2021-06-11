RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  APO

B-roll: Interview with FIFA Council member Isha Johansen from Sierra Leone

Authors:

APO Importer

In March, African football elected a new President, as well as members of the FIFA Council. Isha Johansen, Sierra Leone Football Association President since 2013 – and one of the few women in the world to have headed a national football association – was one of them.

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA)
Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Copyright free broadcast-quality footage are available for media to download for free and unrestricted news use.

Recommended articles

Download the B-roll:https://bit.ly/3vi3pg6.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

Contact for African media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

G-strings: Here are 3 surprising risks of wearing them regularly

Why you shouldn't shave your pubic hairs

Woman and her school-going children have been living inside toilet for 6 years (video)

Date Rush: Abena Korkor set to appear on TV3’s love-seeking reality show (WATCH)

Groom-to-be dies after hospitals refused to treat gunshot wounds without police report

"T.B Joshua was attacking me spiritually” – Kwaku Bonsam says he’s defeated late preacher (video)

Twitter suspension in Nigeria exposes spineless Senate's shame, again [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

3 side-effects of condoms you never knew

Presidency says Buhari wasn't referring to Tinubu in that interview