Alternate Careers in Finance Worth Considering

Public market investor: This is a role that manages investments of both stocks and bonds. The investor needs to ensure that their portfolios, or those they’re being paid to manage, are correctly balanced. Understanding risk across various asset classes is a key skill in this type of job, and learning with multi-asset providers helps traders to determine how much risk they have in any given market.

Private capital investor: These professionals invest in equity or debt securities of privately held companies, real estate, or other assets.

Financial analyst: Analysts are often not spoken about because they’re not as ‘glamorous’ as traders. An analyst will do all the in-depth analysis of a financial market, but their personality traits tend to be different from that of a trader. They are paid a normal monthly salary, no matter what the markets do, whereas if the markets turn against a trader, this will often affect his/her salary.

Financial trader: Financial trading is a relatively well-known career, but not many people go into it in a professional capacity. This is because it is difficult to get backing without a track record. Often, the only way to get a track record is by using one’s own funds to start with, which can be seen as risky. To use one’s own funds and become a professional trader, trading must become one’s primary source of income. The trader must therefore be in a position to skip a salary for a month, because all traders will have good and bad spells when trading.

Global commodity trader: New traders are often attracted by the forex market because of its liquidity; however, once they get used to trading, they soon see the opportunities in commodities, indices, and the stock market. Traders often change the markets they trade as their knowledge and experience grow.

Buy-side traders: This role is one of the first steps on the ladder to becoming a professional trader. Traditionally, they execute the trades which are decided by other people or algorithms. They understand how to get the best price using the platform they have.

The abovementioned careers may sometimes be overlooked because of the element of risk they carry. The risk involved is that the traders could lose their own or their investors’ money. Being able to manage risk is a key skill in these roles and something that is not naturally taught or learnt in other jobs.

Technology and AI

Most positions are being supported more and more by technology. Technology is here to stay, so for long-term success, new technologies and platforms need to be understood.

When it comes to predictions regarding future career opportunities in the trading sector, considering that artificial intelligence (AI) is fast dominating the industry, humans will still play a vital role.

AI will have a growing influence. Automation is already a key element in trading – being able to take a trade while you’re not watching the markets allows for flexibility and freedom. There will be more and more jobs involving AI in the future, but it won’t completely remove the need for humans in the financial markets. The markets are driven by human emotion, and so, while a robot may be able to predict, it won’t be able to drive the price.

Education and mentoring

Guiding finance students and professionals is essential to ensure that their careers within the trading industry have longevity and are lucrative. This is key in avoiding future unemployment due to certain jobs becoming obsolete.

Education is the key to success. To progress to the next stage in a career in the financial markets, one needs to fully understand how they work. Traders need to learn everything from the basics of trading to advanced trading strategies that experienced traders and analysts use.

One of the biggest stumbling blocks for forex trading entrepreneurs in Africa when choosing which field of trading to build a career in is that they feel they have to learn on their own. Not having a mentor or community to bounce ideas off and learn from can be daunting.

This is why INFINOX introduced its social trading app, IX Social. It’s a community-based app that lets traders share their trades and ideas. It also incorporates the automation of trading by allowing users to automatically copy trades from their peers. Traders that start trading with INFINOX will use it as a springboard to trading careers in the financial industry.

Considering these careers can open up additional opportunities in the financial sector that may not have been considered before. They are worth investigating further for those pondering a career change or for students who need direction regarding their career options in finance.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of INFINOX Capital.

ABOUT INFINOX: INFINOX is an award-winning and market-leading online trading platform.

Founded in 2009, with the vision of delivering a customer-focused trading experience, INFINOX has been offering its clients premium service in a range of asset classes. We empower investors and help them gain access to markets so they can trade forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and futures; using our fast, efficient and reliable trading technology.

We are committed to providing our clients with outstanding service, and offer a dedicated multi-lingual support team that’s available 24 hours a day 5 days a week. Whether you’re a beginner or experienced trader, INFINOX provides the relevant tools to help you get started and improve your trading strategies. We offer instant funding options and the ability to withdraw your money swiftly.

INFINOX Capital Ltd SA is an authorized Financial Services Provider and is regulated by the Financial Services Conduct Authority under FSP No 50506 (INFINOX Capital Ltd SA acts as an intermediary for INFINOX Capital, which is Authorised and Regulated by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas).

INFINOX Capital is a registered trading name of IX Capital Group Limited, authorised and regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (‘the SCB’) under Registration Number SIA F-188.

INFINOX Limited is authorised and regulated as an Investment Dealer by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius under License Number GB20025832.

INFINOX is a trademark belonging to INFINOX Capital Ltd, a registered company in the United Kingdom under company number 06854853. INFINOX Capital Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under Registration Number 501057.

Media files