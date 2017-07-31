Home > World >

Vladimir Putin :  Russian President expels 755 US diplomats from country

Vladimir Putin Russian President expels 755 US diplomats from country

The Russian foreign ministry had earlier demanded Washington cut its diplomatic presence in Russia by September to 455 -- the same number Moscow has in the US.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"More than a thousand people were working and are still working" at the US embassy and consulates, Putin said in an interview with Rossia-24 television play

"More than a thousand people were working and are still working" at the US embassy and consulates, Putin said in an interview with Rossia-24 television

(Lehtikuva/AFP/File)

Vladimir Putin Russia President shows off naval might with major parade
Rex Tillerson US Secretary of State says China, Russia responsible for North Korea threat
Russia Country orders US to cut diplomats in response to sanctions
Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trump
Vladimir Putin Russian President says country will respond to 'insolence' of US sanctions
Vladimir Putin President says Russia will respond to 'insolence' of US sanctions
Russia Country appoints new ambassador to UN
Donald Trump US President's son-in-law denies collusion with Russia against Hillary Clinton
In Ukraine President slams Russia over arms given to rebels
In Russia Citizens march against state internet crackdown
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Vladimir Putin said 755 US diplomats must leave Russia and warned ties with Washington could be gridlocked for a long time, in a move Sunday that followed tough new American sanctions.

The Russian foreign ministry had earlier demanded Washington cut its diplomatic presence in Russia by September to 455 -- the same number Moscow has in the US.

"More than a thousand people were working and are still working" at the US embassy and consulates, Putin said in an interview with Rossia-24 television.

"755 people must stop their activities in Russia."

Putin added that an upturn in Russia's relations with Washington could not be expected "any time soon".

"We have waited long enough, hoping that the situation would perhaps change for the better," he said.

"But it seems that even if the situation is changing, it's not for any time soon."

On Thursday, the US Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill to toughen sanctions on Russia for allegedly meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and for its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Iran and North Korea are also targeted in the sanctions bill.

The law now goes to President Donald Trump who had made an improvement in ties with Russia a plank of his election campaign.

Moscow on Friday ordered the US to slash its number of diplomats in Russia to 455 and froze two embassy compounds -- a Moscow summer house and a storage facility in the city -- from August 1.

In December, the then US president Barack Obama ordered out 35 Russian diplomats and closed down two embassy summer houses that Washington said were being used by Moscow for espionage.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 In Venezuela Candidate killed as violence erupts during votingbullet
3 Robert Mugabe I am not stepping down - Zimbabwe President saysbullet

World

A young injured Syrian looks at United Nations and Syrian Arab Red Crescent convoy trucks arriving in the rebel-held town of Nashabiyah in eastern Ghouta on July 30, 2017 to deliver aid packages for the first time in five years
In Syria Besieged area gets first aid in 5 years - United Nations
TV grab from Venezolana de Television (VTV) showing the scan result while President Nicolas Maduro holds his IS card, saying "This person does not exist or the ID was canceled."
In Venezuela Maduro snubbed at Venezuela vote - 'person does not exist'
Local fire chief Time Card told the Chronicle Telegram firefighters used a pocket knife to cut the boa's head off, before disposing of its body in a garbage bin
In US I've got a snake stuck to my face, woman tells rescuers
Elvira Montadas (L) receives a monthly state unemployment benefit but also relies on charity and odd jobs to get by
In Spain Economic rebound bypasses poorest neighbourhood