Home > World >

Russia :  Country warns of further retaliation after US sanctions

Russia Country warns of further retaliation after US sanctions

Sergei Ryabkov called a sanctions package aimed at penalizing Russia for meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (C) said his country was considering a number of options in response to US sanctions play

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (C) said his country was considering a number of options in response to US sanctions

(POOL/AFP/File)

Russia Country orders US to cut diplomats in response to sanctions
Russia Moscow, EU warns US after House votes for new sanctions
Russia Country says US sanctions vote hits chance of better ties
United States Diplomats from US, Russia hold 'tough' talks - State Dept
United States Russia, US 'almost' resolve spat over diplomat compounds
Trump President's campaign aides had repeated contacts with Russian intelligence
United States Russia warns US of retaliation over Obama-era expulsions
Sergei Lavrov Russian diplomat to meet with Trump on Syria amid uproar
In Syria Russia says no country can use military force without government approval
Flight MH17 Crash Plane was shot down by Russian-built Buk missile, Dutch report says
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Kremlin's decision to expel American diplomats was a "long overdue" retaliation to tough new sanctions passed by Washington, a top Russian official said Sunday, vowing more payback may follow if the US does not change its approach.

Speaking on ABC's "This Week" show, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov called a sanctions package aimed at penalizing Russia for meddling in the 2016 US presidential election "a completely weird and unacceptable piece of legislation" that was "the last drop." US sanctions were also imposed in December of last year.

"If the US side decides to move further towards further deterioration we will answer, we will respond in kind. We will mirror this. We will retaliate," he continued.

Pressed on whether the response would entail economic sanctions on US businesses and goods, he demurred: "We have a very rich toolbox at our disposal. It would be ridiculous on my part to start speculating on what may or may not happen.

"We are not gamblers. We are people who consider things very seriously and very responsibly. But I can assure you that different options are on the table and consideration is being given to all sorts of things, both symmetrical or asymmetrical to use a very popular word in the world of diplomacy."

Moscow on Friday ordered the US to slash its number of diplomats in Russia and froze two embassy compounds.

The move was seen as a blow to hopes in Russia that Donald Trump's election might help improve ties that slumped to their lowest point since the Cold War over the Kremlin's meddling in Ukraine and alleged interference in the US election.

A Russian foreign ministry statement demanded the US cut its diplomatic presence in Russia by September to 455 -- the same number Moscow has in the US -- in a move sources said could force out hundreds of diplomats.

It also said it was barring the US embassy from using a Moscow summer house and storage facility in the city from August 1.

The punishment closely resembled punitive measures announced by then President Barack Obama in December, when he ordered out 35 Russian diplomats and closed down two embassy summer houses that Washington said were being used by Moscow to spy on the US.

Trump repeatedly insisted during his election campaign that he wanted to improve ties with Russia, sparking hope in the Kremlin for an improvement.

But the US intelligence community's conclusion that Putin interfered in the US elections to get Trump elected, as well as a number of ongoing investigations into whether his campaign team colluded with Moscow, have made any concessions to Russia politically toxic.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia US Senate passes sanctions, sends bill to Trumpbullet
2 In Venezuela Candidate killed as violence erupts during votingbullet
3 Robert Mugabe I am not stepping down - Zimbabwe President saysbullet

World

Under a proposal submitted to parliament, Turkey's muftis would be given the power to carry out marriage ceremonies
Turkey Country defends plan to allow religious marriages amid controversy
The top court ousted Sharif Friday after an investigation into corruption allegations against him and his family, bringing his historic third term in power to an unceremonious end
In Pakistan Parliament to elect new prime minister on Tuesday
A faction of Abu Sayyaf has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group, with members among militants who have been occupying parts of Marawi
In the Philippines Militants behead seven loggers
Afghan security forces stand guard at the site of a suicide blast near Iraq's embassy in Kabul
Islamic State Group claims attack on Iraq embassy in Kabul