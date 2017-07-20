Home > World >

John McCain :  US Senator diagnosed with brain cancer

John McCain US Senator diagnosed with brain cancer

Veteran US Senator John McCain, a former prisoner of war and the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office announced on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Veteran US Senator John McCain, 80, has been diagnosed with brain cancer, according to his office play

Veteran US Senator John McCain, 80, has been diagnosed with brain cancer, according to his office

(AFP/File)

Obamacare US health care reform collapses as two more Republicans say no
Donald Trump Republican health care reform in peril as McCain recovers
Donald Trump US President back on offensive after brief respite in Paris
Donald Trump US President's son 'met Kremlin-linked lawyer' during election campaign
John McCain US Senator calls for Pakistani 'cooperation' against extremists
Obamacare Senate to delay health vote after McCain surgery
United States McCain-led delegation visits Pakistan for security talks
Russia Scandal Senate backs sanctions on country over US election hacking
Vladimir Putin Russian President is a bigger threat than ISIS - US Senator McCain
Erdogan Turkey summons US envoy over 'security lapses' in President's visit
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Veteran US Senator John McCain, a former prisoner of war and the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, has been diagnosed with brain cancer, his office announced on Wednesday.

The 80-year-old lawmaker from Arizona underwent surgery to remove a blood clot from above his left eye last week and tests "revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot," the Mayo Clinic, whose doctors performed the surgery in Phoenix, said in a statement released by McCain's office.

"The senator and his family are reviewing further treatment options," the statement added, noting they may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation.

Glioblastoma is a particularly aggressive brain tumor affecting adults. It is of the same category of cancer that led to the death of another icon of the US Senate, Ted Kennedy, who died in 2009 at age 77.

It is not McCain's first bout with cancer. Doctors removed several malignant melanomas on McCain's skin in the 1990s and 2000s, including an invasive melanoma in 2000.

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and his wife Cindy exit the Mountain View Christian Church polling place after casting their vote on November 8, 2016, in Phoenix, Arizona play

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and his wife Cindy exit the Mountain View Christian Church polling place after casting their vote on November 8, 2016, in Phoenix, Arizona

(GETTY/AFP/File)

Experts had said this week that McCain's latest operation suggested the possibility of a return of cancer.

McCain's office said the senator "is in good spirits as he continues to recover at home with his family in Arizona," and that he will consult with his care team about when he might be able to return to work in Washington.

Senate Leader Mitch McConnell quickly issued a statement saying the entire chamber was praying for their colleague and hoped to see him back soon.

"John McCain is a hero to our conference and a hero to our country," McConnell said.

"He has never shied from a fight and I know that he will face this challenge with the same extraordinary courage that has characterized his life."

McCain, a former US Navy aviator, was shot down over Hanoi in 1967 as he conducted a bombing mission during the Vietnam War.

He was badly injured when he parachuted out, and was tortured during his five and a half years as a POW in Hanoi.

Released in 1973, McCain returned to the United States and won a US House seat in 1982 before winning election to the Senate four years later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In China Skinny-dippers defy public morals on nuditybullet
2 Jehovah's Witnesses Russian ban on religious sect confirmedbullet
3 In Mali Soldiers' bodies recovered after 'jihadist' attackbullet

World

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis faces tensions with NATO ally Turkey over Washington's support for Kurdish fighters in Syria
Pentagon Military warns of risks after Turkey reveals location of US forces in Syria
A truck set ablaze by opposition activists blocks an avenue during a protest in Caracas
In Venezuela Military chiefs stand behind controversial election
Volunteers help pet owners evacuated from the Kamloops area of British Columbia as forest fires rage
In Canada Govt announces aid for evacuees as fires continue to blaze
Survivors of the deadly tower block fire in London packed a tense meeting with the local authority
London Fire Survivors slam authorities at tense meeting