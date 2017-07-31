NBA star, Steph Curry and Ayesha, his pretty wife, celebrate their wedding anniversary for a 6th time!

The beautiful couple are surely every shade of couple goals, as they happily put their love on display in commemoration of the anniversary yesterday, July 30 2017.

On Instagram, the Golden State Warriors star shares a clip of himself goofing around in the car with Ayesha and writes:

"My woman! My life! My everything!

“He who finds a wife finds what is good and receives favor from the Lord. Proverbs 18:22.

“Thank you for making me a better person each and every day! I love you. Happy anniversary baby...#six”

And you bet Ayesha surely has honey-dripping words of her own for her husband.

She shares with her 5million Instagram followers a picture of herself and her sweetheart posing with an anniversary cake and captions it with the following words:

“I don't know where the time has gone. It definitely feels like just yesterday, except we have two babies and lack of sleep to show for it!

“Not to mention a ton of bomb memories. I love you so darn much that there's not much I can say here because it won't nearly amount to how I feel.

"The man is the head, the woman is the neck and she can turn the head anyway she like." Kidding! But goodness do you put up with my antics. And for that I love you 20x infinity."

Ayesha and Steph have two daughters together. They tied the knot on July 30, 2011.