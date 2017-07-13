Cheers to the first of year of marriage for sports pair, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Anna Ivanonic.

The iconic German footballer and his wife, retired Serbian Tennis player celebrate the happy occasion today, July 12 2017 with loving messages to each other on Twitter.

Bastian, 32, shares a tweet containing a gorgeous monochrome selfie of him and Anna, adding the following words;

“Countless beautiful moments & great memories. I can't describe how lucky I am to share them with you. Happy anniversary.”

Of course the 29-year-old has a message of her own too and it’s a sweet reminiscence on their 2016 nuptials in Venice, Italy

She tweets a happy photo from the wedding, and writes;

“I will never forget this day!!! Happy anniversary my love…”

Anna and Bastian tied the knot on July 12 2017 and have looked the perfect picture of happiness ever since.

A check on their individual Twitter accounts gives off the feel of partners so in love, together enjoying life to the fullest and just living the dream.

Only yesterday Anna happily tweeted a photo of the couple, suited and booted and flashing excited grins somewhere in Italy, and it is believed that the couple are visiting their wedding destination in celebration of their first anniversary.

Congrats to the sporting icons from Pulse Weddings.