Michelle, Barack Obama :  American couple recreate their best moments in prewedding pictures

Because they miss the former FLOTUS and POTUS so very much...

  • Published:
Obama-inspired prewedding photos by this cleveland couple are supercool play

Obama-inspired prewedding photos by this cleveland couple are supercool

(Instagram / Natasha Herbert )

American couple Cassi and Adam modeled their pre-wedding photos after Michelle and Barack Obama and the results are absolute beauties!

The newly-engaged pair told Photographer Natasha Herbert and event planner, Covesa Gragg that they wanted their engagement photos styled after iconic photos of the former American FLOTUS and POTUS, and that was exactly what the photographer helped them achieve.

play Michelle and Barack Obama are always goals... always! (Herbert Herbert / Instagram)

The photos show that couple got smashing reincarnations of some iconic romantic moments President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama had in the White House.

ALSO READ: Watch dancer propose to girlfriend while dancing

In an interview with Essence Magazine, Gragg says "When our bride and groom said, 'Can we try and duplicate one of their famous shots for our engagement pics?' I was like, 'Let's do an entire shoot – we can do this and this and this.”

play The Obama-inspired pictures are absolute beauties (Natasha Herbert / Instagram)

Photographer Herbert shares the reminiscent snaps on Instagram on July 12 2017 and captions them:

play Reminiscent photos of Barack and Michelle Obama because this newly-engaged couple misses them so much (Natasha Herbert / Instagram)

“Because we miss them so much.... Our couple Cassi & Adam were channeling Michelle and Barack Obama in this engagement shoot.”

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng

