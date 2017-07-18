American couple Cassi and Adam modeled their pre-wedding photos after Michelle and Barack Obama and the results are absolute beauties!

The newly-engaged pair told Photographer Natasha Herbert and event planner, Covesa Gragg that they wanted their engagement photos styled after iconic photos of the former American FLOTUS and POTUS, and that was exactly what the photographer helped them achieve.

The photos show that couple got smashing reincarnations of some iconic romantic moments President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama had in the White House.

In an interview with Essence Magazine, Gragg says "When our bride and groom said, 'Can we try and duplicate one of their famous shots for our engagement pics?' I was like, 'Let's do an entire shoot – we can do this and this and this.”

Photographer Herbert shares the reminiscent snaps on Instagram on July 12 2017 and captions them:

“Because we miss them so much.... Our couple Cassi & Adam were channeling Michelle and Barack Obama in this engagement shoot.”