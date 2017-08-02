Home > Pulse Tech >

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji is using technology to change payments in Africa

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji The new-age entrepreneur using technology to change payments in Africa

Perhaps the most fascinating thing about the 26-year old serial entrepreneur is his ability to recognize opportunities that have the potential to scale massively.

  • Published:
Iyin Aboyeji play

Iyin Aboyeji

(Businessday Online)

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji Andela's co-founder has left to head his own startup called Flutterwave
Y Combinator The most coveted seed accelerator in the world is coming to Nigeria
Barter, Flutterwave You can make international payments without buying dollars now!
Andela Talent accelerator will invest in startups founded by its graduates
Industrialization This is how Osinbajo is including online payments, shopping in government
Geeks On A Plane Lagos Tour Investors try their hands at Jollof Rice, Puff Puff, thanks to Ingressive, 500 Startups
Andela Iyinoluwa Aboyeji's tech training company secures over $10 million in funding
Printivo Digital printing company has been accepted into 500Startups' latest batch
Andela, iROKO Nigerian tech companies named on Fast Company's Most Innovative list
Flutterwave Iyinoluwa Aboyeji's new payments startup launches out of Y Combinator
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In some very private circles, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji has often been mentioned as the most likely entrepreneur currently under 30 to become a dollar billionaire and quick Google Search of his name will show you why. 

The 26-year old found success in his entrepreneurial journey with Andela, the company that trains and connects African developers with global companies for work, which Aboyeji co-founded.

26-year old Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, co-founder of Andela and Flutterwave play

26-year old Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, co-founder of Andela and Flutterwave

(CNN Tech)

 

In 2016, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, through their Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative not-for-profit, led a $24 million funding round for Andela, the biggest raised by an any African startup at the time. 

Shortly after, and rather surprisingly, Aboyeji left Andela to co-found another company — a payments API that makes it easier for banks and businesses to process payments across Africa.

 

That company, Flutterwave, just raised $10 million in a Series A round led by Greycroft Partners and Green Visor Capital. Other investors include Y Combinator, Social Capital and Omidyar Network, amongst others. 

Aboyeji tells CNN Tech’s Sara Ashley O’Brien that he left Andela because he wanted to use technology to empower more people not for now, but for the effects that action would have in 30 years.

ALSO READ: Andela's co-founder has left to head his own startup called Flutterwave

But what is perhaps the most fascinating thing about the 26-year old serial entrepreneur is his ability to recognize opportunities that have the potential to scale massively.

Flutterwave play

Flutterwave

(techcabal)

 

As is evident with Andela, which he helped build to a $100 million market cap in two years, and Flutterwave, which has since processed more than $1.2 billion in payments across 10 million transactions. 

Flutterwave also accepts 350 currencies across 30 African countries and makes its money by charging merchants a fee which it shares with the banks.

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji play

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji

(youtube)

 

We can’t wait to build the future of a united Africa with you all,” says Aboyeji. 

Aboyeji has also made smart moves. With Andela he came back to Nigeria as the only African co-founder, holding the position of Director of Recruitment, to highlight a largely hands-on approach Aboyeji has taken with his businesses.

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji on the cover of Guardian Life. play

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji on the cover of Guardian Life.

(guardianlife)

 

With Flutterwave, Aboyeji headquartered the company in San Francisco, USA (despite his knowledge of the Nigerian business terrain) a move that largely helped the company raise seed funding. 

These and many more make Iyinoluwa Aboyeji one of the entrepreneurs to watch in this generation and who knows, he just might be the first dollar billionaire currently under 30.

More

Flutterwave Iyinoluwa Aboyeji's new payments startup launches out of Y Combinator
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Repatriation Scandal MTN walks as Senate berates CBN over $14 billion...bullet
2 Google For Nigeria Google is bringing you a new version of YouTube...bullet
3 Samsung Galaxy A 2017, J7 Pro, or J Prime Do you want a free Level...bullet

Pulse Tech

Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller General Hameed Ali
Tech Pays The Customs service made N49 million from its e-auction site
Coworking Conference 2017
Coworking Conference 2017 Best of tech, innovation, connectivity in one place!
Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Adesuwa Onyenokwe on stage at Google For Nigeria
Google For Nigeria CEO Sundar Pichai talks Google's plans for Nigeria
Tamar Yehoshua (VP product management, Google Search) speaking on new Search features at Google For Nigeria
Google For Nigeria Here are the 3 most important Google Search announcements