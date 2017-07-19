Home > Pulse Tech >

CcHub has launched a program to help graduates be better employees

In Nigeria, employers are unable to find the right talent and the graduates are not adequately prepared for the roles available to them.

CcHub's Bosun Tijani along with the other CcHub co-founders have invested in a number of local entrepreneurs play

98% of the time graduates do not have the skills an employer needs in Nigeria. The gap between what students learn in Nigerian universities and what they need in employment is usually so vast that the employer often has to retrain graduates.

CcHub Graduate Program. play

This results in a situation where the employers are unable to find the right talent and the graduates are not adequately prepared for the roles available to them. 

CcHub is looking to change that with a new programme called the CcHub Graduate Programme.

The programme, which CcHub says it hopes will help close the talent gap, will be a 3-month immersive experience with the aim of equipping graduates with relevant skills to help them transition into careers.

CcHub says the programme is open to all recent graduates looking to build experience in a number of fields including front-end development, Javascript, Node JS, Project management, Finance, Business advisory and Human Resources, amongst others.

A section of App developers at the CChub Nigeria play

If you are interested in this programme, you should check out the CcHub website for more details. 

What do you think about this program? Good for Nigeria’s youth? I’d say so. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

