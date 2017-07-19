98% of the time graduates do not have the skills an employer needs in Nigeria. The gap between what students learn in Nigerian universities and what they need in employment is usually so vast that the employer often has to retrain graduates.

This results in a situation where the employers are unable to find the right talent and the graduates are not adequately prepared for the roles available to them.

CcHub is looking to change that with a new programme called the CcHub Graduate Programme.

The programme, which CcHub says it hopes will help close the talent gap, will be a 3-month immersive experience with the aim of equipping graduates with relevant skills to help them transition into careers.

CcHub says the programme is open to all recent graduates looking to build experience in a number of fields including front-end development, Javascript, Node JS, Project management, Finance, Business advisory and Human Resources, amongst others.

