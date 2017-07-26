91.6 million Nigerians used the Internet in June - NCC

According to new data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Internet subscribers in Nigeria grew to 91.6 million in June.

The regulator made this known in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for June 2017 on Wednesday, June 26, 2017. The data shows that internet subscribers grew by 33, 747 from 91,598,757.

MTN Nigeria made the biggest gain in Internet users, according to the data, adding on 286,429 new internet subscribers. That brought the South Africa-based company’s subscriber numbers up to 31,691,070 for the month of June.

Globacom, Nigeria’s second largest telecom operator, lost 218, 482 internet subscribers to close at 27,184,002 users for the month of June. In May, Globacom had 27,402,484 internet subscribers.

The third largest telecom operator, Airtel, had 19,912,661 internet subscribers in May but gained 261,428 new users to close at 20,174,089 for the month of June.

9Mobile (formerly Etisalat and still listed as Etisalat on the NCC website) has the least amount of subscribers and it lost 293,828 internet users in June dropping to 12,549,596 internet subscribers in June, from 12,843,424 in May.