WAEC :  Council releases 2017 exam results with high pass rates

The West African Examination Council has on Monday, July 17, released the results of its May/June 2017 secondary school certificate examinations.

The Council made this known on its Twitter account that the results of 94.36 per cent of the 1,471,151 candidates that sat for the examination have been released.

WAEC in a series of tweets broke the news and gave details of the records of performance and how candidates can check their results.

The exam body said that 923,486 candidates, representing 59.22%, obtained minimum of credits in five subjects & above, including English Language & Mathematics

WAEC added that 1,567,016 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 1,559,162 sat for it.

“Out of the total number of candidates that sat for the exam, 1,471,151 representing 94.36% have their results fully processed and released”

In another tweet, the exam body also said that 95,734 candidates representing 5.64% had a few of their subjects still being processed due to errors traceable to the candidates.

“1,490,356 candidates representing 95.59% obtained credits and above in two subjects while 1,436,024 candidates representing 92.44% obtained credit and above in three subjects,” WAEC said.

“1,084,214 candidates, representing 69.54% obtained credits and above in six subjects”.

However, the council noted that 214,952 candidates' results representing 13.79% are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of exam malpractice. It however assured the affected candidates that the errors are being corrected and their results would be released subsequently.

“The cases are being investigated & reports of the investigations will be presented to the NEC in due course for consideration.

“The committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates through their schools,” the council said.

Moreover, the council said candidates will be able to check their results via waecdirect.org. It also advised the candidates to use the result checker PIN and Serial Number on the CIVAMPENS Card issued to them.

The examination started on February 20 and ended on May 15.