Senate approves NYSC for NOUN graduates

Following an amendment to the act establishing the National Open University of Nigeria, (NOUN) the Senate has approved Law school and NYSC scheme for the university graduates.

This was followed by the lawmakers' adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund on the ‘Bill for An Act to Amend the National Open University Act Cap N6 LFN 1983 (Amendment) Bill 2017.

According to the committee chaired by Senator Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano), the amendment to the Act that established the University was meant to bring the institution at par with the regular universities in the country.

The committee also submitted that the objective of the bill is first to amend the existing legislation with a view to removing the perception of the public that the school is not a full-time university.

The second objective as stated in the report is to include Information and Communication Technology as another means of providing tuition towards the advancement of learning throughout Nigeria since NOUN as currently run, depends critically on virtual learning and students’ individual research.

Barau said "these two concepts correspondence and part-time significantly affect the way the public views the programs run by the university.

“This has been the reason why law graduates of the school are not admitted into the Nigerian Law School, as well as the reason for the non inclusion of the graduates of the university into the NYSC,” he said.

ALSO READ: FG moves to strengthen NYSC

The National Open University of Nigeria is an Open and Distance Learning institution first established in 1983 during the democratic dispensation of Alhaji Shehu Shagari and later resuscitated in 2002 by the Olusegun Obasanjo led administration.