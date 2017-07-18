Home > Student Pulse >

NYSC announces date for orientation course

2017 Batch 'A' Stream II NYSC announces date for commencement of orientation course

NYSC has therefore instructed all PCMs to print their call up letters in readiness for the orientation course.

The National Youth Service Corp has finally released the date and time table for the commencement of the 2017 Batch 'A' Stream II orientation course.

The scheme announced the date on its twitter account to assuage the anxiety of thousands of prospective corp members, who have been waiting for the next orientation course.

 

According to the information on its Facebook page, the orientation program will run from Wednesday, July 26 to Tuesday, August  15, 2017.

"We informed you in our earlier post that the 2017 Batch 'A' (Stream II) Orientation Course has been scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 26th July 2017 to Tuesday, 15th August, 2017.

"All PCMs (prospective corps members) are to proceed to their Orientation camps at the camp addresses indicated in their call-up letters."

"This is to inform Prospective Corps Members of the 2017 Batch 'A' (Stream II) that the printing of Call-up letters will commence in the evening of Friday, 21st July, 2017."

The National Youth Service Corps by decree No.24 of 22nd May 1973 with a vision to rebuild and reconstruct the country after the civil war between 1967 and 1970.

