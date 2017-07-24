Home > Student Pulse >

NYSC 2000 Corp members deployed to Gombe

The Scheme's spokesperson in Gombe said that the orientation course would begin from Wednesday, July 26 to Friday, August 15.



The National Youth Service Corps has announced the deployment of 2000 corps members to Gombe state.

The Scheme's spokesperson in Gombe, Margaret Dakama, said in a statement adding that the orientation course would begin from Wednesday, July 26 to Friday, August 15.

Dakama said, “In Gombe State, about 2,000 prospective corps members are expected to report at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp at Amada Science Technical College for the orientation exercise,”.

She, however, advised prospective corps members to report to camp on time as the registration and verification exercise by midnight of July 27.

